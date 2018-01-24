Secret FISA Blueprint Document Released! Read it here! by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Infowars released a copy of a secret 99-page FISA memo along with a special report on Tuesday.

Below is a copy of the document and following that is a video of the report.

2016 Cert FISC Memo Opin Order Apr 2017 by kitdaniels on Scribd

Keep in mind, this is not the 4-page document that Congress is attempting to release, but rather the forerunner of that document.

William Binney, former tech head of the NSA, contacted Infowars on Tuesday to send the link to the reportedly classified memo that lawmakers said was a blueprint of how the Obama administration and the Deep State spied on President Trump.



I’ll go through the document and follow up with a couple of article on the document today.

