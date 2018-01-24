A New Cold War?—No, But It Could be Worse than the Cold War by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

Remember that after the crime of the two atomic bombings of Japan, nuclear weapons were never used during the Cold War—although there were many near-misses and lucky breaks. U.S. troops never fought Russian troops. Although U.S. and Chinese troops fought in Korea, the two nations were never actually at war. We had a very close call in the Cuban Missiles Crisis—civilization was only saved by the soon-to-be-assassinated President Jack Kennedy. But somehow, for forty years, the madmen who were legion on both sides were ultimately contained—often just barely so.

But are they contained now? Is this what you see in the current government shutdown, or in Durbin’s obscene libel? Just the opposite! The meaning of “the Resistance” is that the lunatics have taken over the asylum, as in Edgar Allan Poe’s “The System of Dr. Tarr and Prof. Fether.” Their “strategy” is “bring it on!” “The worse the better!” Especially now when facts are about to be made public which explode the whole “Russiagate” hoax against President Trump and the Constitution. They hope against hope, that if they simply turn everything upside down and throw it out the window, maybe, somehow, that will lead to the removal of the hated President Trump.

A man who used his brains fully while living half of his adult life in the Cold War is Lyndon LaRouche. With uncanny accuracy, he forecast the way out from under the shadow of thermonuclear holocaust. The Belt and Road, the New Silk Road, is nothing but today’s form of his vision going back to the 1960s. Even though it was never properly adopted by both the superpowers—although we came very close to that—his Strategic Defense Initiative nevertheless brought the Cold War to an end at the close of the 1980s, as LaRouche had so precisely forecast. LaRouche and his method, with his Four Laws which incorporate the SDI within his whole career as a groundbreaking scientist and economist, can bring us through this crisis in time to escape the disaster which threatens.

‘Sharp Power’ is NED Creation for a New Cold War

Jan. 22, 2018 (EIRNS)—”Sharp Power,” the geopolitical neologism now being bandied about by the likes of Republican Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) against Russia and China, finds its roots in the bowels of the geopolitical thinktank, the National Endowment for Democracy. On Dec. 6, 2017, the NED held a day-long seminar, “Sharp Power, Rising Authoritarian Influence,” which defined the parameters of the thought-object for a new generation. Earlier postings by the group indicate that the imperialists had been thinking along these lines since at least September of last year.

Until recently, during a previous Cold War, conflict between the superpowers had been characterized as either “hard,” meaning military, or “soft,” meaning cultural or academic efforts of subversion. Finding those descriptions too limited for today’s situation, the term “sharp” power was settled on—in their words, literally as a “catch-all term” for any form of influence which is not otherwise classifiable as hard or soft. As described in the conference literature,

“authoritarian influence efforts in young and vulnerable democracies are sharp in the sense that they pierce, penetrate, or perforate the information and political environments in the targeted countries.”

By this description, then, Russia’s efforts at manipulation through media sources such as RT (or alleged Presidential election-rigging) are just as “sharp” as China’s efforts to raise the poor out of poverty, increase productivity by infrastructure construction, or improve living standards for the entire planet. From an article, “The Meaning of Sharp Power: How Authoritarian States Project Influence,” by (conference participants) Christopher Walker and Jessica Ludwig, in Foreign Affairs from Nov. 16, 2017:

