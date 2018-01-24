We Are Near The ‘End Game’ The Entire System Is About To Come Down Video – X22 Report

Toys R Us closing 182 stores. Existing home sales decline, service sector declines at the same time. One trader reports that the market is not ready for a trade war and the market might break and decline. Peter Schiff explains how we have reached the end game, the economy is ready to collapse, the system cannot be sustained.

The race is real, the central bank does not want to be blamed for a collapsing economy, Trump is using everything the central banks have used to prop up the economy, basically using their manipulation against them.



