Is Michael Snyder The Most Pro-Trump Candidate For Congress In The Entire Country? by Michael Snyder – The Economic Collapse Blog

The 2018 mid-term elections are going to be all about Donald Trump, and Republican candidates all over the nation need to make it clear where they stand. Either you are with Trump and want to support his agenda, or you are running for Congress for some other reason. Personally, I am making it exceedingly clear where I stand. My new campaign signs have “Vote Pro-Trump” emblazoned right across the top, and the first thing that visitors to my campaign website see is a pro-Trump slogan. Trump supporters all over Idaho are pouring into our campaign, and many of them are extremely enthusiastic. In fact, one of our supporters made some incredibly funny modifications to our new campaign sign, and you can see his work right here. When Meranda saw that, she literally couldn’t stop laughing. And without a doubt that meme is quite over the top, but it just illustrates how people are feeling about our campaign.

I believe that any Republican that is running for Congress should be unashamedly pro-Trump, and I don’t understand those that are trying to distance themselves from the president. Here in Idaho, a number of my opponents have absolutely no intention of helping Donald Trump once they get into office, and that is why it is so imperative that we win this race. With less than four months to go, the numbers tell us that it is an extremely close race and up to two-thirds of the voters are still completely undecided. We need your financial support to help reach those undecided voters, and if you would like to help, you can donate online right here.

There are some that are now calling me “the most pro-Trump candidate for Congress in America”, and it is a title that I am fully embracing. I certainly don’t mean any disrespect to any of the other pro-Trump candidates that are running around the nation, and I hope that I end up having a lot of competition for that title. We need to get President Trump as much help in Congress as possible, and I have been very open about the fact that I want to be Donald Trump’s best friend in Congress once I get there.

In just a few hours I will be getting on a plane. I will be heading back down to south Idaho for yet another campaign trip, and we have a major campaign announcement tomorrow morning.

I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but let me just say that this is going to be huge. We will be holding a press conference on the steps of the state capitol building in Boise at 9 AM on Wednesday morning. If it is raining, we will move things inside, but at this point the forecast looks good. Supporters from all over south Idaho will be there, and if you are free I would love for you to join us.

In addition, the first major candidate debate will be held on January 28th. It will be held at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library from 1 PM to 3 PM, but we are encouraging our supporters to get there early because the good seating will go fast. You can find more details about the event right here.

At this point, we pretty much know who is going to win about 90 percent of the races for the House and the Senate around the country. We need to focus on the races that are still up for grabs, and my race is one of those.

Raul Labrador is moving on to run for governor, and so there is no incumbent in my race. There are six people running to fill that seat, and the numbers tell us that name recognition for all of the candidates is extremely low with less than four months to go until May 15th.

If we can even get up to 30 percent cold name recognition, we win. Right now the numbers tell us that we are about to pass several of the more established candidates in name recognition, and we have won the two most recent KIDO online polls by a very wide margin. We need to get our message to more than 400,000 registered voters over the next four months if we want to win this thing, and we desperately need more resources.

