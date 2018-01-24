Hawaiian Alert Was Not A Drill, It Was A Planned Event (Video)
The text messages between Strzok and page have been released and they are very damaging. The memo for the FISA warrants shows most of them have been issued illegally. US and Turkey are going to talk about Syria. Russia deploys the S400 missile system to Tartus and other bases in Syria. The UK believes a major cyber attack will happen very soon. The Hawaiian missile warning might not have been an accident, instead it was the event that was foiled.