Gold, Silver And Real World Inflation Ramping Higher

On the heels of the US Dollar Index threatening to break major support at 90, and precious metals as well as the mining shares rallying, real world inflation is ramping higher along with gold and silver prices.

Sentiment: Nearly As Lopsided As Possible

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

January 23 ( King World News ) – Once again the market was out of the starting gate quite fast, led by the Nasdaq, which gained over 0.5% in 90 minutes and was itself led by the big tech momentum favorites, while the Dow and the S&P were just kind of limping along higher.

After the initial surge, the rate of change slowed down as the indices only made a bit more upside progress. For what it is worth, sentiment for the SPOOs (based on the DSI) is at 96, a world record. Sentiment is wildly lopsided, but that will only matter once the bubble bursts…

Away from stocks, green paper was weak again, oil gained 2%, while Treasuries rallied. The metals were weak early, with silver seeing a 2% “line job” to the downside, but they then recovered with gold gaining 0.5% to silver’s 0.2 %.

Reasonable Numbers Get Unreasonable Reception

The miners were strong for the most part, with the exception of Pretium, which announced production guidance for 2018 and was hit for 25%. I hesitate to say it was purely because of that data, because we have seen stocks hammered on data ranging from in-line to better-than-expected, even as some of the mining stocks have done better.

The production guidance was most likely conservative, but essentially in line (it should be noted that there hadn’t been a whole lot of guidance given because the nature of the ore body is quite lumpy, as I have noted many times in the past). The main angst seemed to stem from the fact that the ore grades netted out to over eight grams per ton, which is tremendous, but less than the 10 to 12 grams one could potentially expect.

