FISA Document Leaked! HEAVY! HEAVY!! TRUMP WAS SCREWED FROM ALL ENDS!! OBAMA COMPLICIT! Video – Project Clarity

The SHTF big time! The original FISA document leaked. Everyone has been talking about the 4-page memo being released! Adam Schiff said you would never understand the 4-page document without the underlying information, well, now we have EVERYTHING!!! Listen to Judge Napolitano, does anyone really think the FBI lost 5 months of data. I was a CEO of several businesses and I would never have lost ANY DATA! I have included some older video for context! It is very funny! The Media is going to go crazy tomorrow. This document shows how reluctant the FISA was to grant this warrant to the FBI and there was an internal fight going on to stop it! This is the Nail in the coffin for the FBI and DOJ! It’s all coming out. This would only be happening if TRUMP was forcing the issue. Trump as President can declassify anything. He just needed to find someone that was willing to do it and that is Binny former head of NSA. I have done several videos about Binny and will include a video clip here. The other really interesting thing about this is that Judge Napolitano was in a video I did about a year ago where he said that Obama asked British intelligence to spy on Trump so that the FBI/DOJ wouldn’t be compromised. Following that video everyone said he was fired. NOT! He was right on. So you have Trump being SCREWED from both ends. It all makes so much sense! The Obama administration couldn’t count on just the FBI and CIA to frame Trump, they needed more. Trump had the entire Rothschild army against him! It really proves how big a lead Trump really had in the polls if it weren’t for voter fraud and corruption! He had probably a 15 lead and still won. That’s why these inside Coup FBI/DOJ DNC people were shocked. The American people overcame a 15point fraud in the election! It is time for all the “nonsense to end” as Don Trump Jr would say! I have another 60 minutes of video, but no one will watch so I will cut it short.God bless you all. Keep and eye on “Q”.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!