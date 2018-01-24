Dark Developments in The New Cold War Podcast – TFMetals Report

The disgusting, yet influential, Council on Foreign Affairs is out with a new treatise that will only serve to deepen and darken the New Cold War.

John and Steve spent the majority of the hour last night discussing the implications of this piece. You can read/review the entire document by clicking here: https://www.cfr.org/sites/default/files/report_pdf/CSR80_BlackwillGordon…

There can be no doubt that The War Party is itching to turn up the heat and bring The New Cold War closer to actual hot war. Therefore, you must make every effort to keep yourself informed and these weekly podcasts are one way to do just that. Please be sure to listen this week and every week.

TF

