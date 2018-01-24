ABX CEO Thomas Coughlin, Andrew Maguire & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)

EPIC GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE!

CEO Thomas Coughlin, Andrew Maguire, join the show in an epic-exclusive Goldseek.com Radio conference call that takes place simultaneously on three continents, to discuss their paradigm-shifting, gold backed digital-currency with strong interest from deep pocket investors, such as funds in Sharia-complient communities / nations, where usery is a major issue / hurdle to financing and investing. Allocated Bullion Exchange (ABX) is gold / silver bullion exchange poised to disrupt the entire gold suppression scheme, exposing the opaque, paper money, naked-shorting system through a unique gold backed cryptocurrency arrangement, that promises to usher in an entirely new and transparency monetary system, KINESIS. The Kinesis Crowdfunding seeks to unite the best of aspects of the monetary world into one easy to adopt currency, gold safety, blockchain transparency / decentralization, crypto anonymity, incentivised transactions, as well as interest yield:

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>