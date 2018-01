4 out of 5 dollars generated in 2017 went to top 1% – report Video – RT

The vast majority of wealth generated around the world last year went to the top 1%, with the 42 richest people owning wealth equivalent to the world’s poorest 3.7 billion, according to a new report by Oxfam International. RT America’s Natasha Sweatte takes a closer look at the numbers.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!