Welcome to Dystopia Episode 39: WRC Has Corrupted US into World’s Largest Banana Republic? (Video)

Welcome to Dystopia Episode 39: WRC Has Corrupted US into World's Largest Banana Republic?

Jason Burack and Eric Dubin are back for Episode #39 of Welcome to Dystopia.

Jason and Eric talk about how the US having the world reserve currency (WRC) since Bretton Woods agreement in 1944 has corrupted the US, just like Tolkien’s Ring of Power in Lord of the Rings and how it corrupted many of the characters in the novel. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Corruption and scandals within the levels of political power have gone exponential!

TDC Note – If you’ve not read When Currency Becomes Corrupt… you really should. It explains, in great detail, the corruption of the world reserve currency and the impact on the American society and the people in general. – click here



