Trump's $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Draft Leaked by Tim Brown

A six-page $1 Trillion infrastructure draft plan was leaked to Axios by the White House ahead of its scheduled release of the full plan by the end of the month.

“We are not going to comment on the contents of a leaked document but look forward to presenting our plan in the near future,” said Comment from White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

Here’s the draft.

According to the draft, the Infrastructure Incentives Initiative “encourages state, local and private investment in core infrastructure by providing incentives in the form of grants. Federal incentive funds will be conditioned on achieving milestones within an identified timeframe.”

