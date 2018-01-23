Sidestep Ruin With One Simple Strategy By Owen Sullivan – Laissez Faire Books – LFB.org

No matter what others might tell you, no income bracket is immune to a financial crisis.

It doesn’t matter how much money you make. Or how secure you think your job is. If you aren’t prepared for a crisis, you risk losing everything.

Take the Robbins family, for example. Back in 2009, sportswear buyer Patrick Robbins was bringing in $110,000 a year. He lived with his wife, Kim, and their four children in the pleasant suburb of Westmont, Illinois.

Life was pretty sweet… until Patrick was laid off, as so many others were during the recession.

Just days later, the family was on Medicaid and applying for food stamps. Patrick signed up for unemployment. But that barely covered the monthly mortgage payments. And to only make matters worse, they were carrying some hefty credit card debt.

In a single day, they went from the picture of middle-class comfort — to totally broke.

But how could they have prevented this from happening? What could they have done differently?

“That three-month emergency fund,” Kim said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. “We should have done it, but we didn’t.”

What’s “that three-month emergency fund” Kim is referring to?

It’s exactly what it sounds like: a stash of money equal to three months’ pay, saved up for a financial emergency like losing your job.

Experts recommend you save three months’ pay instead of a specific figure. That’s because cost of living varies widely by household.

What works for you may be too little (or too much) for another family.

Of course, I don’t think there’s such a thing as being too prepared for a crisis.

If you lose your source of income, the fund can financially protect you and your family for up to three months without any major disruptions. And it may last even longer if you do a bit of belt tightening during those months.

This means you can take your time looking for work, comfortable knowing that you can still pay your mortgage, keep the lights on and put food on the table.

