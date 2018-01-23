The Shutdown Scam: The GOP Is Now The Second “Government Party” by David Stockman – Contra Corner

Nowadays, government “shutdowns” are obviously not all that, and we do claim some expertise on the topic. Since 1975 there have been 14 shutdowns and we have had the privilege of being on-hand up close and personnel during 11 of these.

Five shutdowns occurred while you editor was a member of the US House (1977-1981) and another six during his stint as director of OMB. The idea back then, needless to say, was that shutdowns came about mainly when anti-spenders refused to capitulate to the incessant demands of the swamp creatures for more appropriations, pork and graft.

During the Reagan shutdowns, in fact, that was exactly the issue: They were a fiscal “red line” drawing exercise, which had some modest success in containing the worst excesses of the House porkers (Dems and GOP alike) and the Senate College of Cardinals (senior members of the Senate Appropriations committee who were indistinguishable politically in their bipartisan lust for more booty for their home states).

No more. On the surface the current fight appears to be over DACA, immigration and the Wall, and therefore a purely political enterprise in which both parties are attempting to feed their respective bases with copious amounts of rhetorical red meat.

But, in fact, that’s not the half of it—-or even the most of it. The Donald’s asinine action last fall in trigging the prospective March deportation of 700,000 Dreamers has merely created the opportunity for the xenophobic anti-immigrant faction of the GOP to take a stalled appropriations process hostage for purely partisan purposes.

That’s right. There would have been absolutely nothing wrong with adding a rider to the pending CR to avoid the insanity of shipping 700,000 innocent residents—-85% of whom are employed or in school—-back to the “home” countries they barely remember, if at all. And all because their parents committed a misdemeanor crossing the US border decades ago in search for work; and in an economy that is now fixing to see a 10 million reduction over the next two decades in the native born workforce owing to the quasi-barren white wombs of contemporary social fashion.

The underlying issue behind the appropriations stall, however, is a spending arms race between the two parties. It involves upwards of $500 billion of spending add-ons over two years to an already busted budget that will soon cross the $1 trillion annual deficit mark owing to 25 years of fiscal profligacy built into the baseline ($700 billion deficit for FY 2019) and the $280 billion revenue loss from the recently enacted fiscal bleeding cure—otherwise know as the Christmas Eve tax cut.

So what’s different this time has nothing to do with the fact that it apparently took several days of shutdown to get another two-and-one-half-week CR extension; or that the prospective fourth go-round of “rinse and repeat” since the October 1 start of the current fiscal year is just a prelude to another CR after February 8, and then still another after that (all of which is likely).

Nor does it bear upon the current momentum-driven madness of the stock market, and especially not on the nation’s $19.5 trillion economy. The impact of shutdowns in the past has been zilch, and so it likely will be again.

Indeed, the incessant jabbering in the financial media about the purported 0.1% versus 0.2% impact on Q1 GDP is not only a bad joke; it is also a testament to the utter foolishness of the Keynesian “flow” obsessed narrative of Wall Street and the mainstream economic commentariat (as opposed to permanent economic structural and balance sheet conditions).

