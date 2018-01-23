The Secret to Thriving in 2018 by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Today, we’re breaking away from our usual fare and featuring a new essay from one of the best value investors in our business, Bonner & Partners analyst Chris Mayer. Over a 10-year span, Chris outperformed not only the S&P 500, but also legendary investors like Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn.

In short, it pays to listen to him. And with today’s unpredictable market, it’s now more important than ever to hear his advice…

By Chris Mayer, editor, Bonner Private Portfolio

Welcome to 2018. Pull up a chair and stay awhile.

We all have the same questions: What awaits us in 2018? What dangers lie ahead? What opportunities? What to do now?

Before we get to our answers, I have a parable to share. It will help get you in the right frame of mind.

I first read it in a book by Alan Watts (1915–1973), who was a popular speaker and writer mainly on Eastern wisdom as found in Zen, Buddhism, Taoism, etc. Below is my rendition of the story.

The parable is about a farmer. One day, he forgets to latch the barn door and his horse escapes.

“That’s bad news,” his neighbors tell him.

But the farmer is more circumspect. “Maybe,” he says.

The next day, the horse returns… with several other wild horses as well.

“Wow, that’s great,” the neighbors say.

“Maybe,” says the farmer.

The next day, the farmer’s son breaks his leg after being thrown by one of the new horses.

“That’s rotten luck,” the neighbors say.

“Maybe,” says the farmer.

The next day, there is a war. Men come to the village to draft soldiers. The farmer’s son does not have to go.

“What good luck,” the neighbors say.

“Maybe,” says the farmer.

You get the point of the story. You can never really be sure how things will turn out. Bad news may, in fact, lead to a good outcome down the road. And vice versa.

I agree with the author Kurt Vonnegut, who said, “The truth is, we know so little about life, we don’t really know what the good news is and what the bad news is.”

