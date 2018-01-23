Rob Kirby: Trump to Deliver Showstopper at Globalist Den Video – Silver Doctors

President Trump is giving a speech at the globalist den – the Davos conference this week. Rob Kirby from Kirby Analytics tells Silver Doctors Trump’s speech will be a “show stopper” that will be the ultimate slap in the face to the globalists.

Saturday was the one year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. Kirby gives his review of whether Trump has stuck to his promise of anti-globalist policies. Kirby finds it peculiar Trump is giving a speech at the “globalist den” – the Davos conference this week. Kirby expects Trump’s speech to be a “show stopper” that will be the ultimate slap in the face to the globalists.

Kirby says the recent decline in cryptocurrencies is not out of the ordinary. Cryptocurrencies are here to stay, he says.

Could 2018 be the year precious metal price suppression ends? Kirby says we’ve recently seen unprecedented paper selling of precious metals, and he is surprised the prices have stayed robust. He says 2018 may be the year that physical demand overwhelms the price manipulation.

