A Night For Freedom – Stefan Molyneux Video

Celebrate life, culture, music, and mindset with Stefan Molyneux, Gavin McInnes, Mike Cernovich, Owen Benjamin, Milk N Cooks, Michael Malice, Shauna Cernovich, Ali Akbar, Lucian Wintrich, Jack Posobiec, Anna Khait and Dr. Jane Ruby. There aren’t enough events happening in our community, and most of the stuff happening on the left, right, or center is boring. It’s a bunch of people sitting around at tables of 10-12 people eating bland food while a speaker drones on in front of a podium. There’s no vibe or excitement. We want to give you an opportunity to hang out in an environment where free speech and open inquiry are welcome, and then have a huge party. Welcome to A Night for Freedom!



Video Source

Sharing is caring!