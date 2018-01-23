Multi-Billionaire Hugo Salinas Price Just Predicated A Worldwide Disaster Is About To Unfold from King World News

Multi-billionaire Hugo Salinas Price just predicted a worldwide disaster is about to unfold.

Total Breakdown

January 23 ( King World News ) – Multi-billionaire Hugo Salinas Price: The predictable consequence of a whole world under the management of a false economics based on induction – i.e. experimentation – is an inevitable total disaster for the world.

The thinkers of the world are hoping that Christian Russia and Confucian China, the two great powers of Eurasia, will return to gold as money, by virtue of their military power, and sweep away, as Napoleon did before them, the present existence of “Assignat-like” fiat moneys in the world…

Such a transformation, in full concordance with the doctrines of the Austrian Schools of Economics, would immediately re-vitalize the world’s economy, due to its inevitable consequences:

1. The immediate stimulation of hope for a better future, in all nations.

2. The immediate activation of all able-bodied individuals to work as hard as possible, in order to obtain the precious money of gold and silver.

3. The re-emergence of the principle which has ruled human life in all ages past: “He who does not work, shall not eat” to motivate all those who waste their lives in idleness.

The Illusions Will Vanish

The illusions which now occupy millions of idle minds would vanish: dreams such as populating the planet Mars; inhuman fantasies to “automatize” work by means of robots, in order to eliminate human labor; vain investigations of “Artificial Intelligence”, when what will be needed will be the intrinsic asset of all humans: human intelligence, operating upon the problems of existence through the medium of real money; absurd policies, such as those that tax the producers to insure the survival (and multiplication) of the idle with guaranteed incomes from “Welfare payments”; all these denials of Reality would have to be forgotten.

