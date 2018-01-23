Life Before SHTF Was a Problem But It’s Getting Worse by Old Bobbert – Survival Blog

Okay, the title about life getting worse says it all. We need newer methods, procedures, styles, and formulas– stuff about problem solving. We need new ways to look at finding workable solutions to new people problems, new situations, new limitations, new responsibilities, and new rules of survival. And we, all of us, especially need new ways to maintain our sanity in the insane world of post-SHTF, and we need it in advance and in full measure.

New Needs

Yes, it is possible that you already have all these new needs in your fully stocked and tagged kitchen pantry. But I don’t. Sure, I can wing or sling some pretty hefty prepper stuff, “Bravo Sierra”, as may be needed in polite conversation with anxious newbie preppers, but that is not gonna get the job done in the future, not even for Old Bobbert himself.

Questions

I’m sure that you know about questions. They are carried inside those sentences that start with words such as “who, why, how, where, when, or what”. They are those troublesome words that actually require serious work and corrective thinking and are often tightly, and usually painfully, connected to “please” and “thank you”.

Problem Solving Super Subtopics

See the partial super subtopics list below. These are the actual links to their subject matter. Remember to take notes and “be quick to go slow” in your problem solving. We all do the same tasks a little differently, based on our needs, talents, and experience. And our personal methods that work for us are perfect. Above all, smile at difficult occasions and go easy on yourself as you repair and restart a specific task, again!

Google Search on “Proven Methods of Problem Solving”

My Google search results are based on the following wordage: “Proven methods of Problem Solving” All of the Google pages and content is as originally published by Google publishing, except for minor partitioning and selected extractions or to fit formatting criteria within this article.

The Scientific Method of Problem Solving The 4 Most Effective Ways Leaders Solve Problems – Forbes Why Focusing on the Problem Is Not Going to Give You the Best Solution Professional Help: 5 Strategies for Creative Problem Solving – The Atlantic Daily How To Use Structured Problem Solving | Project Management Hacks The 10-Step Process to Solve Any Problem – Brian Tracy

Special Topics

We also have these next three special topics for our slower folk. You will need to search these for yourselves without my help using the following keywords:

Problem Solving Methods

Creative Problem Solving – Destination Imagination

Teach Problem Solving to Kids – 8 Steps

Article Goal- Bait You to Learn For Yourself

The specific goal of this article is to present to you a well rounded, concise, “partial” piece of usable and pertinent information as desirable bait. Fundamentally, we want you to want to learn for yourself by yourself.

I believe that a smooth written selection will entice you to dive in and swim among the many correct answers and methods of problem solving so that you will be the successful master of your trip into tomorrow’s SHTF new life.

So now we go to work. Good luck! We will begin with #1 above.

#1: The Scientific Method of Problem Solving

The basic steps of the scientific method include “state the problem”. A problem can’t be solved if it isn’t understood. Next is “form a hypothesis”. This is a possible solution to the problem formed after gathering information about the problem. The term “research” is properly applied here. There are a total of six important steps just for you within this method of problem solving.

#2: The 4 Most Effective Ways Leaders Solve Problems – Forbes

Transparent communication problem solving requires transparent communication where everyone’s concerns and points of view are freely expressed. I’ve seen one too many times how difficult it is to get to the root of the matter in a timely manner when people do not speak up.

Transparent communication requires you to break down silos and enable a boundary-less organization whose culture is focused on the betterment of a healthier whole. Unnecessary silos invite hidden agendas rather than welcome efficient cross-functional collaboration and problem solving.

Sharing is caring!