Flashing Indicators Show Housing, Jobs & The Economy Are Going To Decline Rapidly (Video)
US housing, jobs and the economy are going to decline rapidly. The entire economic system is based on an illusion, the housing market has been pumped up, the unemployment number are manipulated and the economy is in the worst shape we have ever seen. Richmond fed declines rapidly.Trump starts trade wars with China and South Korea, this is start of breaking off from the old trade system. South Korea is a test case for bitcoin regulation and now you can only purchase and sell bitcoin in the banks