FBI Caught In Another BIG Lie Video – Bill Still

Oh Oh! It’s always the cover-up that gets them.

Here’s a great example of how evil-doers get so distracted that they get sloppy, and get caught.

Yesterday’s big story was that the FBI lost 5 months of emails between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. A brazen dog-ate-the-homework weak beyond weak excuse – but it worked for the IRS so when your back is to the wall, why not?

So ZeroHedge printed this little gem of a letter late this afternoon which was written by Michael E. Horowitz, the Dept. of Justice Inspector General to Sen. Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, and Sen. Charles Grassley, Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary.



Video Source

Horowitz responded to their question:

“When and how did OIG become aware of the text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page?”

Here is his astounding answer written on Dec. 13, 2017 – just 5 weeks ago:

“In gathering evidence for the OIG’s ongoing 2016 election review, we requested, consistent with standard practice, that the FBI produce text messages from the FBI-issued phones of certain FBI employees involved in the Clinton email investigation based on search terms we provided.

Sharing is caring!