Democrats Demand Twitter, Facebook Crackdown On #ReleaseTheMemo “Russian Bots”, There Is Just One Problem… from ZeroHedge

Last week, a four page memo detailing FBI abuse of FISA warrants against the Trump campaign was circulated within the US House of Representatives

Amid calls from several Congressional Republicans, the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo immediately went viral

In an effort to downplay genuine public concern, a “Russian propaganda” tracking website used primarily by Democrats and Neoconservatives has suggested that #ReleaseTheMemo went viral thanks to Russian bots

California Reps. Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter CEO’s on Tuesday, asking that they take action against the Russian scourge

Meanwhile, Twitter’s internal analysis of the hashtag has thus far found that authentic American accounts, not Russians, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo, according to The Daily Beast

Despite 63 GOP lawmakers petitioning for the release of an explosive four-page memo detailing FISA warrant abuse against the Trump campaign, California Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff have fired off an embarrassing letter to the CEO’s of Twitter and Facebook, imploring the social media giants to take action against Russian bots pushing the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo. (Feinstein, ironically, #ReleasedTheTranscripts of closed-door Congressional testimony by Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson in early January in an effort to influence public opinion).



securingdemocracy.org

Using information gleaned from the “Alliance for Securing Democracy” propaganda website which supposedly tracks 600 Twitter accounts “linked to Russian influence operations” and counts Neocon Bill Kristol as an advisor – the letter from Feinstein and Schiff reads in part:

Dear Mr. Dorsey and Mr. Zuckerberg:

We seek your companies’ urgent assistance. Public reports indicate that accounts linked to the Russian government are again exploiting Twitter and Facebook platforms in an effort to manipulate Public opinion. These recent Russian efforts are intended to influence congressional action and undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation…

…we seek your assistance in our efforts to counter Russia’s continuing efforts to manipulate public opinionand undermine American democracy and the rule of law…

Sharing is caring!