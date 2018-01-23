Cryptonite 2 Author Pater Tenebrarum – Acting-Man

Relative Scarcity and Bubble Dynamics

There is widespread awareness about the relative scarcity of BTC compared to the ever-expanding fiat money supply, but it seems to us that the dynamics underlying their relationship are largely ignored. The scarcity argument underpins a lot of speculative activity in BTC and other cryptocurrencies – hence ignoring the related dynamics is probably not a very good idea.

One of the features of bitcoin people find enticing – by no means the only one to be sure – is the fact that its supply is strictly limited (well, sort of – see our comment on “forks” further below). We have highlighted the currently circulating and the eventual total supply above. Keep in mind that the “free float” of BTC is even smaller: there are a number of very large wallets which apparently never trade, and quite few BTC have been lost forever – we are pretty sure that the UK resident who famously threw away an old hard disk drive that held his BTC wallet is not the only person who has disposed of his bitcoin in such a decidedly painful and unprofessional manner.

BTC is not a general medium of exchange, or putting it differently, regardless of whether it has the potential to become money (and it presumably tends to be purchased by people who believe in this potential), it is not money right now. This is something it has on common with gold at this juncture: it is a financial asset with various monetary characteristics, a “money in waiting”, so to speak (of course gold no longer needs to prove to us that it can be money; we are aware of the differences).

As such it is valued in terms of currently widely used media of exchange, i.e., the above-mentioned fiat currencies, and its valuation obviously does not develop independently from the latter. Take a look at the following chart of the broad true US money supply TMS-2. We would posit that the rally in BTC vs. the USD had a lot to do with the madcap expansion in TMS-2 that happened concurrently.

The true US money supply has grown enormously since BTC was created. Since January 2008 it is up by roughly 147%.

Obviously, a 147% increase in the broad money supply since 2008 is quite a lot and it has had far-reaching effects, particularly on asset prices. However, the important thing is not just the amount of new money that has piled up, but the manner in which it percolates through the markets and the economy, as well as its growth rate. The chart of the cumulative money stock shown above doesn’t convey how volatile said growth rate actually is.

Leads and Lags

Below is a chart showing year-on-year TMS-2 growth rates over the past three, or rather 2.5 business cycles (the current cycle is only half cycle, as the bust is still to come). We have drawn two horizontal lines on it that indicate roughly the levels of money supply growth associated with bubbles and where roughly the “danger zone” begins – when the growth rate falls below this threshold after an asset bubble has expanded for an extended time period, the air is getting thin.

What is also obvious is that there are very sizable leads and lags, the duration of which cannot be determined with precision in advance. Nevertheless, certain patterns emerge which are consistent with both theory and experience. After peaks in money supply growth rates are reached, it takes quite some time for the new money to spread out and exert its full effect on prices. When the growth rate slows down to the danger zone, it again takes a while for the effects to fully express themselves – contingent circumstances are apt to either slow down or speed up the process.

