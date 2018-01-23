Credit Market Deteriorating! Interest Rates and The Coming Economic Collapse (Video)
From credit cards to mortgages even student loan debt the credit markets are deteriorating rapidly. With the increase of interest rates beginning to affect all sectors loaded down with cheap credit who are starting to find out it is not as cheap as they thought. This is only the beginning of the credit market meltdown as interest rates rise.