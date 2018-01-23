The Cabal Begins Operation ‘Wetwork’, Time To Cover Their Tracks (Video)

The lost text between Strzok and Page do not make sense because in the initial reports it says they had them. Do individuals were murdered and they are linked to the Clinton Haiti Relief Charity. New emails from Judicial Watch show Clinton knew all about securing her emails. First Facebook and now Google, they both remove the fact checking selection.Japan holds massive missile drills. South Korea would like the Olympic meeting to turn into denationalization talks. Turkey is moving in and destroying the terrorists hideout, the weapons depots, this was a coordinated plan with Turkey, Russia and Syria. Mattis reports that Turkey gave notice. Tillerson is contact with Turkey. The cabal is pushing another false flag in Syria, its the same old trick, Assad using chemical weapons. The IS pushes threats against the world.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest. I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.