The Best Buying Opportunity Since 2002

“The dollar will have another big move down.”

Most investors can’t imagine that happening. That’s because, as I showed you on Friday, the U.S. dollar already fell 10% last year—its worst annual decline since 2003.

After such a big drop, most folks assume the worst is over. They expect the dollar to rebound.

But not Jeffrey Gundlach. He’s convinced that the dollar’s headed even lower.

In a recent interview with Barron’s, Gundlach said a “big move down” in the dollar is one of his “higher-conviction ideas.”

I’ll tell you why Gundlach’s so bearish on the dollar in a second. I’ll also show you how to turn a weak dollar into big profits. But first let me tell you why you can’t ignore this big call…

• Gundlach is a world-class investor…

He runs DoubleLine Capital, an investment firm that oversees more than $100 billion. He’s also one of the world’s leading bond investors. On Wall Street, he’s known as the new “Bond King.”

Gundlach also has a knack for nailing big calls.

He even predicted the latest bitcoin crash. On December 13, 2017, he told CNBC, “If you short bitcoin today, you’ll make money.”

Four days later, bitcoin topped. It went on to plunge more than 50% over the next month.

• In short, it pays to listen to Gundlach…

And here’s why Gundlach thinks the dollar will keep falling:

[T]rends in the dollar have a high degree of cyclicality. They tend to last about eight years. We’ve had about an eight-year rally in the dollar that ended, and we had a down year of significance last year. Usually, these things come in groups. When you have a down year that breaks the dollar trend, very often it is followed by the same type of weakness in the future.

In other words, last year’s crash was likely the beginning of a major bear market for the dollar.

