AG Sessions, Rep. Nunes Set Stage for Taking Down British Coup Aimed at the President by Harley Schlanger

AG Sessions releases statement on missing Strzok-Page texts. Looks like the inspector general never had them. pic.twitter.com/dV7ULy6gAh — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 22, 2018

Does anyone really believe that the FBI “lost” texts from a senior FBI counterintelligence agent that were sent over an FBI device? That’s not even in the parking lot of the ballpark of believability. #ReleaseTheMemo#FireMueller — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 21, 2018

As deep staters within the Bureau panic at the thought of their spying against the Trump campaign coming out with the memo drafted by Rep. Nunes, which is due to be declassified within days if not weeks, it isn’t surprising that we see more flailing attempts at deflection. On Monday night, The Washington Post, Axios and others carried water for James Comey’s successor Christopher Wray, who defended Comey’s number two from Sessions urging him to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Tensions between Sessions and FBI over senior personnel from Comey era https://t.co/WvOS4uivUU — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) January 23, 2018

Incidentally, Matt Tait @PwnAlltheThings and Comey’s pals at Lawfare Blog led by Benjamin Wittes have insisted McCabe had no conflict of interest after his wife received campaign cash from Hillary Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe, due to McCabe only joining the investigation into Clinton’s illegal home server and the classified data it contained after Jill McCabe’s failed Virginia state senate race. We now know from the second released batch of texts between Strzok and Page that Comey had given then Attorney General Loretta Lynch advance notice of his intent to clear Clinton from the charge of gross negligence in mishandling classified information. We also know Strzok and Page referred to McCabe affectionately as ‘Andy’ in their texts, which were exchanged on taxpayer funded, Bureau issued phones and thereby are not private communications.

