Tom Fitton: New Clinton Emails Reveal Security Concerns About Private Server Video – Judicial Watch

You don’t need to turn sensitive material over to our enemies to be criminally-prosecuted. You can knowingly retain or remove it from a secure location and carelessly store it somewhere else. There are several laws that Hillary Clinton violated by having a private email server, one of which may have been not having the proper protection needed to safeguard classified information being sent and received.

Thanks to Judicial Watch’s litigation, we recently discovered even more Clinton emails that contained highly-sensitive information and other communications, including concerns between Clinton and her associates about the security of her private email server.



Video Source

