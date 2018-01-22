The time when Kiefer Sutherland beat me to the punch by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

Back in 2013 I had an idea for a movie.

The basic premise was that some unknown domestic terrorist group executes an attack on the United States government by blowing up the Capitol during the President’s State of the Union Address.

It’s a little silly, but I even wrote a small treatment for it, including this scene–

ATTACKER speeds off to a parking garage where he ditches the bike, takes off his black motorcycle attire and helmet, revealing a three-piece suit. He drops the motorcycle stuff in a steel waste bin along with an incendiary grenade, lighting the contents on fire, then casually pulls the fire alarm. You never see his face.

After the attack is perpetrated, the US is effectively left without a government given that nearly every member of Congress, the President, Vice President, most of the cabinet, the Joint Chiefs, and the Supreme Court was all in that building.

The only guy who survives is the ‘designated survivor,’ some member of the President’s cabinet who’s supposed to head up a new government.

I never did anything with the treatment because I couldn’t quite figure out how I wanted the story to end. So it sat on my computer for years collecting digital dust.

A few years later I stumbled across a popular new TV show starring Kiefer Sutherland called Designated Survivor.

It had the same premise– terrorists blow up the Capitol building during the State of the Union address, effectively destroying the entire government.

Sutherland’s character is some low-ranking cabinet secretary who was the designated survivor, and he is urgently sworn in as President during the first episode.

The show is a bit of an action thriller as they try to uncover the plot of who these domestic terrorists are.

And that was the big difference.

My version of the idea back in 2013 was as a dark comedy.

I know that probably sounds horrible… but my main thinking was to showcase how utterly useless and ridiculous most of the government’s bureaucratic functions are.

Sharing is caring!