TDC Exclusive: Rogues Gallery – Exposing the Group of 30

The long period of extremely easy monetary conditions has not generated inflationary pressures in the advanced market economies (AMEs), as many initially feared. However, it might well have contributed to further misallocations of real resources in the economy, to reducing potential output, and to unsustainable increases in asset prices. The emerging market economies (EMEs) have imported similar undesirable forces, in part due to their own efforts to hold down exchange rates subject to the influence of large-scale capital inflows. There seems to be widespread agreement that central banks must exit from these abnormal policies at some point. However, uncertainty about both the modalities and implications of such an exit implies a bias toward this happening too late rather than too soon. Evaluation of a number of possible scenarios reveals a growing and worrisome set of exposures to future economic instability despite seven years of extraordinarily easy monetary conditions.

Let’s attempt to break down the above pile of word goo and put it language anyone can understand.

The long period of extremely easy monetary conditions has not generated inflationary pressures in the advanced market economies (AMEs), as many initially feared.

Explain to me why housing prices have gone up as much as they have, what about food, education, health care and utilities? This is the first lie in the first statement of this chapter. If inflation is measured by the number of MB a computer now contains versus the same computer last year, then no, inflation is not a real problem. However, you can not eat an iPad, nor is an iPad necessary to function or sustain life.

However, it might well have contributed to further misallocations of real resources in the economy, to reducing potential output, and to unsustainable increases in asset prices.

As Richard Fisher stated several months ago, the Federal Reserve front loaded a wealth effect that now has to go through a digestive period. As the Federal Reserve has continued to pump up the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average stock markets this has created an illusion that covers up the fact the U.S. economy has never recovered from the 2006-2008 financial crisis the banks caused in the first place. To say these stock markets can not sustain this illusion is an understatement. The crash that will occur will make the previous crash look like child’s play.

There seems to be widespread agreement that central banks must exit from these abnormal policies at some point.

Once the current policies of Quantitative Easing (QE) and Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) are discontinued our economy will come to a grinding halt. The illusion will be fully exposed. You now know who is to blame for this coming nightmare.

However, uncertainty about both the modalities and implications of such an exit implies a bias toward this happening too late rather than too soon.

We are well past the time when the damage could be contained or managed. The time to have stopped this madness was in 2008 when the too big to jail banks were allowed to swindle the American people out of trillions of dollars of wealth. That wealth will never be returned to the American people. How will the G30 be able to morph this illusion into the next leg of theft without blowing the system apart?

Evaluation of a number of possible scenarios reveals a growing and worrisome set of exposures to future economic instability despite seven years of extraordinarily easy monetary conditions

Even with seven years of ongoing, in broad daylight, theft it is not enough and the G30 must find a way to sustain the theft or find the next economy to pillage. As soon as these unrealistic economic experiments come to an end there are only two outcomes that I can see – the system simply implodes or the Group of 30 find a way to implement the next leg of theft that will be sold the world as a saving grace to protect them from the evils of “terrorism” or some other set of lies, deceit and propaganda.

This is just the Synopsis of this one chapter! As you can see each word is very important and usually runs contrary to the reality of what we face here in everyday life. For those paying attention this may help with a deeper understanding of what is actually happening in the background. For those that are new, welcome, and what you have just learned can not be unlearned.

I have reached the conclusion the G30 may be the most evil group of people on the planet. The purpose of this group is to carry forward Rothschild’s original thought about controlling a nations currency/money supply. Here is what Mayer Rothschild had to say about the best way to steal a nations wealth –

“Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who writes the laws.” Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812), founder of the House of Rothschild.

The G30 is charged with carrying on the tradition.

