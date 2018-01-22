Stocks, Gold and Interest Rates Three Amigos Ride On By: Gary_Tanashian – Market Oracle

As symbolized by the 3 Amigos, the macro backdrop is riding on to its destiny. That forward destiny is a top in stocks vs. gold (Amigo 1), a rise in long-term interest rates to potential if not probable limits (Amigo 2) and an end to the yield curve’s flattening trend (Amigo 3).

When our zany friends complete the journey, big changes are likely in the macro markets.

Let’s take a checkup on each Amigo and consider some implications as well.

Amigo 1: Stocks vs. Gold

Using the S&P 500 as an example, stocks/gold ratios are still trending up on the daily time frame.

The big picture allows for higher levels before this Amigo stops riding and the party crashes. Stocks vs. gold is a confidence indicator and confidence is intact and growing. In this case, confidence = mania. This is consistent with our ‘inflation trade’ theme since it is the US stock market that benefited first and most intensely from the Fed’s years of non-stop monetary fire hoses (ZIRP & QEs 1-3 with a side of Op/Twist).

Amigo 2: Long-term Interest Rates

Again sticking with the US for the example, 10yr and now even 30yr yields are gaining more attention out there among market analysts and media. This is 100% on track with our theme that by the time the 10yr hits 2.9% and the 30yr 3.3%, the sound of “BOND BEAR MARKET!!!!” will be deafening.

Here is the bullish 10yr yield. The daily pattern targets 2.9% and…

We have a handy cross reference by the long-term monthly chart. TNX is creeping through potential limiter #1, which is the EMA 110 (solid red line) with the EMA 140 out ahead around 2.9%. I like the target confluence by these two different time frames and views. If the 10yr is to move higher, that would come with ever increasing media noise about the new age of rising yields (and inflation).

