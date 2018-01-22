To Pick Miners, Look For Potential Buyouts – Brent Cook Video – KitCo News

Brent Cook of Exploration Insights doesn’t prefer one metal over another as long as the company that mines it can be profitable.

In an interview with Kitco News on the sidelines of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, the investor said that when it comes to mining picks, he is not metal-specific.

“What we’re really looking for is high-margin, early-stage discoveries, in any metal that a company can make money on, that a major company will buy. So I don’t care if it’s lithium, zinc, copper, gold, it’s more about the upside potential.”



Despite an aversion to favoring one specific metal, there are a few things Cook avoids, including cobalt, uranium, and cryptocurrencies.

“I get the value there,” he added, referring to blockchain technologies, “but we’re not going to get into that bubble.”

