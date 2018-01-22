Nuclear Preparations: This Is Not a Drill By Jason Hanson – Laissez Faire Books – LFB.org

This week’s mailbag covers everything from global dangers to threats that hit a little closer to home.

Read on to find out what you should do in the event of a nuclear attack (including what supplies to have if you have to go outside afterward), how to download and install my go-to virtual private network (plus why it’s important to have a VPN in the first place) and the best way to protect your home from top to bottom.

Here we go…

Hi, my name is Sal and I have been a subscriber for some time. I live in Hawaii and experienced the false missile launch alert to my cellphone last Saturday at 8:07 a.m. I love the content you guys send. I am asking if you would, in light of this experience, send information on what to do to help survive such an attack. To date, nothing from the state of Hawaii has been broadcast to the public on this subject, other than that we are to shelter in place. Thank you, and please let me know what you suggest.

— Sal L.

When the government issues a nuclear attack warning, immediately get inside. Ideally, you want to be below ground, so get to a basement or an underground parking facility if you can. If that isn’t an option, find a windowless room in the center of the building or go to the room with the fewest windows.

Surviving the initial explosion is only the first thing you have to worry about…

Radiation from a nuclear blast is extremely dangerous, although it dissipates rather quickly. The more barriers you can put between you and the outside world — and the more time you can stay indoors — the better your chances of survival.

At the very least, you should remain indoors for 24 hours after a nuclear explosion, but the total time will vary depending on how close you are to the detonation site and which way the wind is blowing. This is why it is critical that you build up at least a 30-day supply of emergency food, water and medical supplies.

If you absolutely must leave your home after an attack, I recommend wearing an Israeli gas mask and waterproof gear. But remember, the key to surviving a nuclear attack is to limit your exposure, shield yourself and simply wait for the fallout to decay.

I work from home. I am a writer. And I have been hacked before. We used McAfee for internet protection, but switched last month to Trend Micro. We have one big computer with two screens and an iPhone. We are planning to get a second iPhone. Do you know of a private network that would protect us better?

— Luisa P.

Absolutely. I recommend downloading a virtual private network (VPN) on all your devices. The one I personally use is TunnelBear. You can add up to five devices including laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones.

