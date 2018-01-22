The Mainstream Media Doesn’t Want To Talk About #ReleaseTheMemo, But This Could Be The Biggest Scandal In D.C. Since Watergate By Michael Snyder, The Economic Collapse Blog

Republican members of Congress are pushing for the release of a memo that reportedly shows that government surveillance powers were illegally used against Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, and that the Obama administration, the FBI and Hillary Clinton illegally colluded in a concerted effort to try to destroy Trump’s chances of winning the presidency. If these allegations turn out to be true, this will be the biggest scandal in American political history, but so far the mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about it. Other than Fox News, it is hard to find any coverage of this memo on any of the mainstream news networks. But as you will see below, Republican members of Congress are making a tremendous amount of noise about it.

Only certain members of Congress have been able to read this memo so far. In order to take a look at it, these members of Congress have had to go to a secure room in the depths of the Capitol, and they are not permitted to reveal the details of what they have read.

But some Republican members of Congress that have seen it are speaking out, and what they have revealed so far is extremely alarming…

“It’s troubling. It is shocking,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) told Fox News. “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.” “The facts contained in this memo are jaw-dropping and demand full transparency. There is no higher priority than the release of this information to preserve our democracy,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the Judiciary Committee, which oversees the DOJ and the FBI. Another Judiciary Committee member, Rep. Steve King (R-IA), called what he saw in the memo “sickening” and said it was “worse than Watergate.”

Actually, Representative King had a whole lot more to say about the memo than that. Here is the full quote that he posted on Twitter…

I have read the memo. The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was # neverTrump & # alwaysHillary. # releasethememo

A sitting member of Congress says that this is “worse than Watergate” and the mainstream media doesn’t want to talk about it?

Once upon a time the mainstream media at least tried to be fair, but at this point they are extremely hesitant to publish anything that does not fit with the narrative that the Democrats are good and the Republicans are bad.

This memo could be the thing that causes all hell to break loose in Washington. According to Representative Matt Gaetz, “people could lose their job” once this memo gets out…

