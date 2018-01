John Rubino–Men Will Live and Die But the Blockchain is Forever! Video – Financial Survival Network

We’re in the everything bubble, enjoy the ride! It feels new to the newbies but for the rest of us it’s the same old, same old. We should have learned our lesson already, but we haven’t. Younger generations come around and have no sense of history or bubbles. It’s interesting and fun and frustrating.



Video Source

