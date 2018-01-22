Joe diGenova – Brazen Plot to Frame Trump Video – Bill Still

The Daily Caller News Foundation late last night put up this devastating interview with my favorite inside DC source, Joe diGenova. No four people in Washington have had the experience that Joe and his wife, Victoria Toensing, have had both in the Justice Department and now in private practice.

Joe was the U.S. Attorney for Washington, DC, and Victoria was a deputy asst. Attorney General under President Reagan heading the “Terrorism Unit”. Both have served as counsel to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

They have never gone for the big money, only for doing the right thing for the people of the United States to uphold the rule of law.

I know of no one better to ask and no one more reliable to explain this plot between the Clintons, the FBI & the DOJ to frame Trump – all as a smokescreen to cover Hillary’s retreat out of town.

This is a groundbreaking interview that the Daily Caller Foundation has put up – one to which I will refer until this coup is officially concluded. The link to it will be in the Description box below this video window.



Video Source

