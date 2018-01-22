House Intel Committee Prepares To Use ‘Never-Before-Used Procedure To Release FISA Abuse Memo By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Over the weekend, in an attempt to distract from an explosive release of a FISA abuse memo produced by the House Intelligence Committee that reportedly details FBI and DOJ fraud and abuse under the Obama administration, Senate Democrats decided to block a funding bill with demands to provide amnesty for illegal immigrants, causing a government shutdown.

The weekend was brutal for Senate Democrats and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, after Americans found out that they were willing to block funding for our military personnel to be paid, among other government functions, in order to protect illegal aliens.

A website called #SchumerShutdown was set up, while the same term started trending on social media. The White House voicemail started informing callers “Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because Congressional Democrats are holding government funding—including funding for our troops and other national security priorities—hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down.”

The horrid optics and backlash from putting illegal immigrants above our troops and American citizens forced Senate Democrats to cave on Monday, resulting in the end of what could be one of the shortest government shut downs in recent memory. The underlying reason Senate Democrats forced the initial shutdown wasn’t really about the so-called “Dreamers,” but in reality was their utter panic to do anything at all to prevent the FISA abuse memo and other damaging revelations from dominating the headlines.

That too failed.

A few quick questions before getting into the newly revealed information and an update on where we stand in the #ReleaseTheMemo campaign, where Republican House members and millions of Americans want the four-page memo detailing FBI/DOJ/Obama administration abuses to be released to the general public.

How could Senate Democrats that witnessed the backlash against the NFL after President Trump called them out publicly for kneeling during the national anthem and disrespecting the American flag and our troops, think that putting illegal immigrants over Americans and our military, could in any way benefit them? How could they not see beforehand how Americans were going to react to those bad optics? Last but not least, did they really think that the President was going to allow them to hold America hostage to their desire to give amnesty to millions of illegals?

CRUCIAL COMMUNICATIONS ‘LOST’ BY INTEL AGENCIES UNDER OBAMA IS A PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR

As ANP touched on in a Sunday article, it has been now confirmed that the FBI somehow managed to “lose” five months of communications, via text messages, between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover FBI agent Lisa Page. The texts have been called crucial in the ongoing investigations into political biases within the FBI and DOJ, as previous texts revealed showed the agents animus toward Donald Trump before he was election, and their pro-Hillary Clinton leanings. Prior reports show the two discussed plans to initiate the “Russia investigation” into collusion with the Trump campaign as an “insurance policy,” in the event that he was victorious in the 2016 presidential election.

This has become a pattern of behavior for government agencies during the Obama era, as no less than four other instances, in critical matters pertaining to wrong-doing on the part of different agencies during Obama’s term, communications have mysteriously gone “missing,” or were deliberately deleted after receiving order to preserve them, even under subpoena.

Brietbart highlights each of those instances: 1) On March 4, 2015, Hillary Clinton received a subpoena to turn over all Benghazi-related emails. Three weeks later, she had 33,000 emails deleted that were on her secret home server. 2) Although former-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton assured everyone that she handed over all work-related emails, 30 emails directly related to Benghazi were eventually recovered. 3) IRS scandal where they targeted conservative groups for political reasons, “while Congress was investigating the scandal, we learned that — oops! — 24,000 Lerner emails were “accidentally” deleted in 2014, even though congress had issued a subpoena a full nine months earlier ordering the IRS not to delete any communications.” 4) A 2013 archive of Hillary’s infamous emails was lost in the mail. The archive was on a laptop and thumb drive and just … disappeared.

