Everything Has Put Into Place To Slow The Collapse To Prepare For The Transition Video – X22 Report

The entire reworking for the economy is being used to slow the economic collapse to allow those in power to help the country transition to a new system. We are seeing huge amount of anomalies in the market, we only see these when the market it declining not surging. This has never happened before. The IMF says that the global economy just improved, it has not improved, the tax reform allow the system to move along a little longer, the bankers do not want to collapse an economy and be blamed for it. Russia accumulates even more gold. The corporate media has begun to push the idea that there might be a downturn in the economy.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!