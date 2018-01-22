DOJ Begins Probe Of ‘Missing’ Anti-Trump FBI Texts, “Will Leave No Stone Unturned” from ZeroHedge

Following the not entirely surprising news at the end of last week that The FBI “failed to preserve” five months of text messages between various anti-Trump agents, Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed today that the department of justice has launched a full investigation into this debacle.

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

More than 50,000 texts were exchanged between the two FBI officials who have come under fire for exchanging anti-Trump messages during the 2016 election.

“The FBI has informed [the Department of Justice] that many FBI-provided Samsung 5 mobile devices did not capture or store text messages due to misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI’s collection capabilities.”

The #2 counterintelligence official at the FBI sent 50,000 texts to his mistress on an unsecure phone while pretending to be very worried about Russian hacking attempts and “kompromat” on Trump. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 22, 2018

But, in another comedic twist, when asked Monday whether the FBI “failed to preserve” text message records on similar “Samsung 5” devices belonging to any other FBI officials during that time period, the FBI told Fox News they had “no comment”.

In other words, according to the FBI, it was Samsung’s fault thousands of text message in an especially sensitive period went missing. Incidentally, during the window of missing text messages, a lot happened: Trump took the oath of office; National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, whom Strzok interviewed, was fired; the controversial anti-Trump dossier was published; the president fired FBI Director James Comey; and special counsel Mueller was appointed to investigate Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election.

Certainly a “very convenient” period of time in which all potentially incriminating text messages would suddenly disappear…

Sharing is caring!