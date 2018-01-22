The Democrats Remaining Options Are Bernie, Oprah, Illegal Alien Amnesty or Assassination by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

The Democrats are in deep trouble because of their unwavering support of Deep State politics. Mainstream America is seeing right through their treason and anti-American stances. The failure of the Democratic Party is in evidence when we look at their two top candidates as we close in on the campaign season for the 2020 election.

The Democrats Are Down to Their Last 3 Options

As we look ahead to 2020 the Democrats appear to be on their last legs. They are down to three options:

Try to get the lunatic, Bernie Sanders elected, but America has already seen enough of him to NOT ever consider him a serious candidate. Move away from their cesspool of candidates and bring in a celebrity and get that person elected. The problem is that the Democrats appear to be moving in the direction of Oprah Winfrey. Assassinate President Trump and stage a Deep-State military coup and establish a person of their own choosing to rule over the country as a dictator. Can you say FEMA camps for everyone?

Here is a breakdown of the first two options. Once one familiarizes themself with some of the details of the first two options, it will be clear as to why the Democrats only chance to ever win or steal another general election, outside of a coup, is amnesty for 36 million illegal aliens currently residing inside the United States.

Burn Baby Bernie

In any other age, but the present time in which we find common sense and traditional American family values under attack, Bernie Sanders would be universally viewed as the lunatic fringe. Here is a list of his crazy liberal policies that rival Stalin.

You think Obamacare is bad, I almost fell over when I heard that he wanted Medicare for all. Medicare faces $43 trillion in unfunded mandated liabilities and denies medical claims at a higher rate than any private insurer.

Sanders, advocates for prosecuting climate change deniers. It is an interesting position since he advocates for breaking up the big banks. The big banks help to finance technocracy which is the theft of all energy in the name of climate change. In other words, Sanders supports the very people he wants to regulate. Confused? So is everyone else except the bulk of his millennial voters who want something for nothing and to never have to start at the bottom and work one’s way up the ladder of success. By the way, does anyone else think that Sanders expressed desire to prosecute climate change deniers speaks to his disdain of the First Amendment and the Constitution in general?

The Washington Examiner discovered that Sanders’ proposed tax increases would total almost $20 trillion over the next decade.

Sanders loves anything communist. He has publicly supported Castro, went to Moscow to honeymoon and in 1989, unsuccessfully tried to meet with the head of the Chinese communist government. At one point, he even put an old Soviet flag in his office.

Sanders advocates for free college and free medical. Remeber, his proposals will result in almost $20 trillion in increased taxes. And if Sanders were ever elected, we would see corporations and wealthy indivduals fleeing American in great numbers.

With these kinds of views, Bernie should be recast at Bernie “Karl Marx” Sanders.

Oprah to the Rescue

Oprah has engaged in practices that will cause the average American to cringe when these issues would be exposed to the general public during a general election campaign. For example, Oprah once promoted a face cream which came from babies’ discarded foreskins. Oprah calls this product, SkinMedica’s anti-wrinkle cream, a “magic fountain of youth.” Others say her enthusiasm for the product clashes with her activism against genital mutilation. I say it conflicts with common sense and human decency.

Oprah is a life-long friend of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Oprah has quietly been accused of helping the disgraced filmmaker dupe at least one unsuspecting actress into a sexual assault. That actress is named Kadian Noble. Even after Weinstein was publicly exposed for being the pervert and rapist that he is, Oprah never condemned his actions. In fact, Weinstein even claims Oprah called him to offer ‘support when the sexual harrassment allegation surfaced. And Oprah calls herself a champion of woman’s rights?

Perhaps Oprah’s biggest fall from grace occured when in the aftermath of the 9/11 atttacks, she hosted a show entitled “Islam 101” which was designed to educate American that any condemnation of radical Islamic terrorism was misguided. In contrast, Oprah routinely denigrates Christianity. In one show she said, “God is a feeling experience and not a believing experience…God can be whatever you want him/her/it to be”…”

The following is in Oprah’s own words.

I was watching an Oprah episode when I she first introduced me to Obama as being a serious presidential contender when he was just a state senator in Illinois. This was first time I ever heard Obama’s name. Unfortunately, it was not the last time. If one does not think that Oprah is not the consummate insider, then one is not paying attention.

Is This the Best the Democrats Can Do?

I could continue with more revelations about Oprah and Bernie Sanders, but unfortunately I would have to write a book if this were to be an exhaustive list. However, it is safe to say that any of these two options for Democratic nominee in 2020, speaks to the desperation of the new Communist Party (ie Democrats). Therefore, the Democrats are down a slim menu of options.

Remaining Options

The Deep State’s representatives, the Democratic Party, have tried to remove President Trump through the Russian collusion delusion. When that failed they tried to remove Trump for mental incompetence under the 25th Amendment’s disability clause. The Democrats only have one option left, to forcibly remove Trump from office by a coup or by assassination. I suppose that there is one more option as I mentioned earlier, provide amnesty and citizenship for 36 million illegal aliens. That will never happen.

If America does not move to collectively eradicate the Democratic party from the political landscape, we are in for the darkest days of our existence.

