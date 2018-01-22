CRITICAL METALS DEFICIT Widening At Alarming Pace — Max Porterfield Video – SGTReport

Amid the worldwide move into cryptos and the continuing interest in peak stocks, the global demand for tangible base metals like Zinc is only growing – while at the exact same time global inventories dwindle. In fact the PHYSICAL Zinc stockpile at the London Metals Exchange has done something very, very strange over the past month… so I’ve invited Max Porterfield, The CEO & President of Callinex Mines on the discuss all of it.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!