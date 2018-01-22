“Buy The Hell Out Of Gold, The Gold-Based Monetary System Is On Its Way” from King World News

As we kickoff trading for the 4th week of 2018, one of the top money managers in the world just said, “Buy the hell out of gold, the gold-based monetary system is on its way.”

( King World News ) – Stephen Leeb: “It’s only January, but we’ve likely already seen 2018’s most significant event, and it’s not the government shutdown. Rather, it was the disclosure of a fundamental architectural flaw in the design of the computer chips that are the backbone of virtually all of our technologies. The flaw potentially affects almost every industry. And it could dramatically lessen our ability to deal with resource scarcities, which I’ve long argued will determine what kind of future we have…

“It also likely gives China a chance to gain further ground on us. If you were bullish on gold and commodities before, you should be wildly bullish now. I certainly am. But I’m also more alarmed about the world, and America’s position in it, than ever before.

Especially scary is that the U.S. shows no signs of being scared. In the 1950s when the Russians launched Sputnik, pictures of the satellite circling the world frightened us and spurred us to a dramatic resurgence in science and a manically focused NASA that landed a man on the moon. Revelation of the computer flaw should be a comparable wake-up call. But there’s no sign that it is.

There’s no easy fix through security patches. While you definitely should install the patches being offered, the trade-off is that they slow computers down. Because the flaw is in the hardware design itself, the only real solution is to redesign the computer chips that are at the heart of all computer systems, the central processing units (CPUs). But there’s reason to think that even then, we’d still be dealing with slower computer speeds because of the need to deal with legacy issues. Or alternatively, if the Chinese already have figured out a better architecture (see below) and we tried to follow in that path, it would consign us to lagging by several years.

