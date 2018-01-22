The Best Time to Buy Gold and Silver in 2018 is… by Jeff Clark – GoldSilver

Can’t decide if you should buy gold now or wait?

Even though gold and silver have long-lasting qualities most other investments don’t, we all want the best price we can get. It’s only natural, and any good consumer will consider the timing of their buying decisions. It’s a question almost every investor asks: Even if I get a good price now, will I be able to get a better price later?

Well, history has an empirical answer for you.

I looked at the historical data to see if I could identify the best time of the year to buy. I suspected January would be best, but what I found was interesting.

We calculated the average gain and loss for every day of the year since 1975 (when it was legal to buy gold again in the US) and put it in a chart. Here’s what it shows:

You can see that on average, gold tends to surge during the first couple months of the year. The price cools down through the spring and summer, then takes off again in the fall. This means that on a historical basis, the best times to buy are the beginning of January, early April, or mid-summer.

You can also see that the price of gold, on average, does not historically revisit its prior-year low. The low of the year is indeed in January—but it’s the low of that year, not the prior year. Obviously, there were years when the gold price did fall—but there were also years it soared. Smoothing out all those surges and corrections and manias and selloffs, investors will get their best price at the very beginning of the year, or the year before.

We ran the same data for silver and here’s what we found:

You can see that on average, gold tends to surge during the first couple months of the year. The price cools down through the spring and summer, then takes off again in the fall. This means that on a historical basis, the best times to buy are the beginning of January, early April, or mid-summer.

You can also see that the price of gold, on average, does not historically revisit its prior-year low. The low of the year is indeed in January—but it’s the low of that year, not the prior year. Obviously, there were years when the gold price did fall—but there were also years it soared. Smoothing out all those surges and corrections and manias and selloffs, investors will get their best price at the very beginning of the year, or the year before.

Sharing is caring!