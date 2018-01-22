After the Next Crash by Bill Bonner – Bonner and Partners

BALTIMORE – What’s that in the distance? It looks like a cloud of dust barely visible on the horizon.

It’s the relief column, sent from Ft. Fed!

Hooray!

And yes, it is still a long way off…

As far as anyone can see, there’s no need for relief now. U.S. stocks are near their all-time high. Unemployment has rarely been so low. The economy is said to be picking up speed.

So the feds have put down their guns and taken out their picnic baskets.

Some are taking a nice snooze in the warm sun of Dow 26,000. Others are enjoying the canapés… and gaily talking about how they whipped the Crash of 1987… the Dot-Com Bust of 2000… and the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

Others are looking ahead… at how they will use this upbeat economy to “normalize” interest rates.

Another bear market coming?

“Bring it on!” they say.

Thus, with the confidence of the damned, do investors and their guardians in the financial Establishment await the next opportunity to “buy the dip.”

Unrequited Mischief

But here at the Diary, we are plagued by doubt, worry, and unrequited mischief.

Is it that easy?

What will the feds use for ammunition to fight the next downturn? What if investors aren’t as smart as they think they are?

In this, the Year of Our Lord 2018, practically everyone with money in stocks looks in the mirror and sees a genius. Practically every day of 2017 added IQ points.

As Jeff Clark at GoldSilver.com reports:

The Dow hit a record high 71 times last year. On average, a new high was hit more frequently than once a week.

For the first time ever in its almost 90-year history, the S&P 500 rose every month in 2017. And historically, there have only been four years with gains in 11 months of the year.

The S&P 500’s largest pullback in 2017 was 2.8%, the smallest since 1995.

To start 2018, the S&P 500 has risen in each of the five trading sessions, hitting a new record high every day. The last time the index opened the year with at least five straight record highs was 1964.

The CAPE ratio [which compares today’s stock prices with the past 10 years of inflation-adjusted earnings] has now matched its 1999 level, the second-highest reading in more than 100 years of data. The only higher reading for the CAPE ratio was in 1929.

“But what about when prices go down?” we ask the imaginary investor.

“Stop worrying. If prices turn down, I’ll sell,” comes the answer.

“To whom?” we wonder.

