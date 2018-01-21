Top 5 Truther YouTube Channels With Under 1000 Subscribers Video – Press for Truth

TDC Note – I would encourage everyone to be sure and support – subscribe and watch their videos – of any YT Channel that is smaller. If you find any that are of a high caliber please leave their link in the comment section below and I will do my level best to get them published and encourage people to support them. If you find a channel that you like and wan to submit it please ensure that it fits what we are doing here, otherwise, I will not publish them – cute kittens will not make the cut.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

YouTube may have just put the final nail in their coffin as a new policy just removed monetization from millions of channels. If you have under 1,000 subscribers and less than 4,000 hours of watch time in one year your channel has been demonetized removing all incentive to want to work hard at producing daily videos! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over his top 5 picks for informative truther channels that have been effected by this new policy with the hopes that they can get over the new 1,000 subscribers hurdle and also that they’ll join Steemit.com and start posting to d.tube to earn a revenue that can actually sustain their work and effort that goes into producing quality video reports on a daily basis.



Video Source

Subscribe to their channels:

#5 Demand The Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Ar…

#4 Bryton Cherrier: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLw…

# 3 Lawrence McCurry: https://www.youtube.com/user/ThePest6…

# 2 Rica The Hopeful Voluntarist: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuY6…

# 1 The Canadian Libertarian: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuLf…

Honorable mentions:

Daniel Bissonnette: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC594…

Greg Renouf: https://www.youtube.com/user/genuinew…

Freedom Free For All: https://www.youtube.com/user/victoria…

Leigh Stewy: https://www.youtube.com/user/thisisle…

Sharing is caring!