The Long View

I try to have a long view, one that is both near and far in perspective. Whenever significant events occur, I do a quick review of my potential events risk analysis to see if anything’s changed that might impact how I’m prepared. For example, when North Korea started acting up, I realized that I needed to do some additional preparations to handle potential nuclear and EMP events. At the start of every year I also do a deep-dive review to see if there’s anything I might need to re-consider or adjust.

A Question During This Year’s Review

During this year’s review I thought of a question that I really didn’t have good answer to: How long am I really prepared to survive for? I have about a year’s worth of food stored. Every year I have a decent-sized garden that I harvest and can for the winter, and I also harvest the seeds for next year’s garden. I can fish and hunt year-round, so I have pretty steady access to meat. I have several waterproof bins worth of medical supplies, and my house can be heated with wood alone, if necessary.

There ared several hundred gallons of water stored inside, and several high-capacity water filters. (I live next to a lake and near a river.) But I also realized that many of these preparations aren’t sustainable in terms of multiple years, and many depended on having the right tools, supplies, and skills available and in working order to make them viable in the long term.

One question you need to ask yourself when preparing is, how long should I plan on the need to be completely self-sufficient? If you’re only worried about events like earthquakes or blizzards, you may only need to be able to take care of yourself and your family for a few weeks or maybe months. However, if you’re concerned about events with a long-term impact, where society may not reassert itself for years or even decades, you may want to consider expanding your preparations. For the purpose of this discussion I consider long-term planning to be anything beyond two years after a society-ending event.

Repairs

One of the hardest changes for most people will be shifting from a “throw-away” attitude to a “repair everything” one. Since you won’t be able run down to the store or log onto Amazon to buy replacements for things that break, you’ll need to start developing repair skills.

Inventory Things You’ll Need

Start by taking an inventory of the things you’ll need use on an extended basis. These might include knives, saws, shovels, hammers, farming tools, solar systems, et cetera. Now think about all of the ways they can fail and how you could go about fixing them several years down the road when there are no stores available. Keep in mind what may not store well long term. These things might include welding gas, liquid glue, duct tape, et cetera. Here are a couple of ideas for items you may want to stock to help with repairs:

Haywire clamper and wire – This allows you to create tight and strong repairs using wire.

Powdered glue – If you store this in an airtight container, it will remain effective for years. You should also become familiar with making and using natural glues, like hide glue and pine-pitch glue.

Nails, screws, nuts, and bolts – The purpose of these is kind of obvious.

WD-40 – This stuff lasts forever and has thousands of uses.

Hot glue sticks – You can melt these with any heat source and use them for repairs, and they’ll last a long time if stored in an airtight container.

Files – Useful for hundreds of different repairs.

Sharpening stones/pucks – These can be used to repair any edged tool.

Self-fusing silicone repair tape– The manufacturers’ claim this stuff will store for decades and still be effective.

Sewing supplies – This is handy because clothes tear.

Solder – Yes, you can solder without a soldering iron.

Manual tools – Your battery-operated drill and gas chainsaw are nice, but for long-term repairing you’ll need the tools and skills that your ancestors utilized for hundreds of years that only required muscle and skill.

Some Recommended Manual Tools

Here are some items I’d recommend acquiring and practicing with:

