Senate Republicans Reject Trump's "Nuclear Option" As Shutdown Negotiations Continue

Update: That didn’t take long:

Bloomberg is reporting that, according to an aide to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans are opposing invoking the nuclear option, something President Trump urged them to do in a tweet this morning.

Meanwhile, Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that House Republicans would support a bill that would kick the can to Feb. 8 if the Senate can pass it. While Republicans have picked up a few Democratic votes, they don’t have nearly enough to overcome a filibuster, something that requires 60 votes.

The first full day of the January 2018 government shutdown saw a spate of hurried but ultimately fruitless negotiations, and already the White House – which has been accused of exacerbating the problem by constantly shifting its negotiating position – has had enough: In a tweet this morning, President Donald Trump said Republicans should consider invoking “the nuclear option” to eliminate the possibility of an opposition fillibuster – allowing Republicans to pass a long-term spending bill with a simple majority (there are 51 Republican senators).

Right now, the Senate can approve presidential nominees for the courts and executive branch departments with a simple majority, but traditional legislation is still subject to a fillibuster that requires 60 votes to overcome.

Kicking off an early morning flurry of tweetstorm, Trump congratulated Republicans in Congress: “Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!”

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

