This Is Our Saratoga Moment: It Is Time for ALL Patriots to Smell Blood and Act Accordingly

I have been a member of the Independent Media since 2004. In that time, I have developed the experience to understand the thought processes of the Deep State and the globalists at large. We are lucky to have Steve Quayle, Doug Hagmann, Paul Martin, Dr. Ted Broer, Paul Preston, Stan and Holly Deyo, et al., championing our cause. I love to hear the giants of our industry talk because they have such wisdom that only comes from innate intelligence and massive experience dealing with the filth that is the New World Order. As an aside, I would like to mention that Paul Martin is recovering from his heart attack and is resting comfortably at home.

For the first time in my 14 years in the Independent Media, we have the Deep State on the run. America still may not survive and despite our recent string of successes, total victory is not at hand and probably will not be until the Second Coming of Christ. However, we are presently defeating these scoundrels on multiple fronts and we are obtaining assistance from very unlikely sources which includes members of Congress and members of the mainstream media. I am stunned as I observe how many Congressman are pressing the issue of prosecuting members of the Deep State and their minions.

Americans Are Fickle

Many of my colleagues will frequently lament and ask “What do we have to wake up America?” Many more Americans are awake that I think we realize. However, they often view the enemy as being all-powerful and develop a world view of cognitive dissonance in which they tell themselves that their actions can make no difference, so why even try?

From my coaching background, I am very familiar with the term “front-runner”, and in the preceding paragraphs this is exactly what I am describing. A front-runner is someone who waits to emotionally commit to rooting for a team until they start to win as these people want to make certain that their emotional investment has a good chance of being rewarded with victory. In this spirit, I can confidently state that we have reached the front-runner stage of our struggle. If you know your American Revolution history, you know that the French hesitated to support the Americans against the British until the Americans won the battle of Saratoga. The battle of Saratoga and obtaining French support was the turning point of the Revolution. America, hear me clearly, we are now in our present-day Saratoga moment. Again, hear me clearly, victory is not at hand, but we have a chance to be competitive and stand up to the Deep State.

There is another psychological trait that is now working in our favor and that is the fact that America historically loves the underdog. In sports, the underdog is the lesser opponent, they are not supposed to win. Psychologically, we align with the underdog because if they can win, then little ‘ole me has a chance to win as well. Psychologists have a term for this and it is called projective identification.

Our Saratoga Moment

Both the front-runner mentality and the underdog factor are combining to provide, we the people, with an opportunity to fight back against evil. Just like the French after Saratoga, we are seeing members of the media coming out against the Deep State in a big way.

Yesterday on Fox News, Hannity told Mueller he was done and the witch hunt was over. Additionally, Hannity stated the FISA evidence was bigger than Watergate and many should be going to prison.

Hillary is being outed in several places in the media on an almost daily basis. Hillary is being outed in multiple places in the mainstream media (MSM).

We did not see these kinds of MSM reports about Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation two years ago. Now these reports are becoming common place and Hillary Clinton could not be elected to “dog catcher” in the present enviornment.

More Examples Exemplifying the Fact That This Is Our Saratoga Moment

Not only is the media beginning to turn, so are key members of Congress. Did you ever think that members of Congress would actively come out and support our position, the position of the people? Well, it is happening and the Deep State is running for cover.

Never in my 14 years have I seen these kinds of stunning setbacks for the Deep State and they are all happening at once.

The Korean War Has Been Pushed Back

The conflict between the US, Japan, South Korea and North Korea was to have set into motion World War III. This was to be the great war of planetary unification under the New World Order. However, a funny thing happened on the way to war, the main antagonists decided to become friends. That’s right, both North and South Korea have decided to march together at the opening Olympic ceremony. The two supposed enemies are forming one hockey team for Olympic competition. What happened, aren’t they are supposed to be killing one another? What happened is that clearly the Presidents’ of both China and the United States did a backroom deal to avoid war. There is no way that two hockey coaches, one from NK and one from SK, called each other said “Before we nuke each other, let’s form one hockey team for the Olympics”. That is ridiculous! What clearly happened, is that the US and China brokered a backroom deal to lessen the tension and they used the Olympics to accomplish this goal. And as a accompanying piece to this development, it is clear that the globalists attempted to start WW III on their own by launching a missile at both Japan and Hawaii and the missiles were taken out. Hence, this was the reason for the two warnings in the two respective locations.

It is logical to assume that China does not want a nuclear cloud in their backyard and President Trump is standing by his pledge to serve the needs of America, not the selfish and evil desires of the New World Order. Hence, we have two world leaders who have said no to completely avoidable conflict. This is such a brilliant strategy because it is a face saving move for the North Korean government and South Korea gets to avoid a conflict that they were not totally on board with.

The Deep State’s Calexit’s Failure

One of the most stunning defeats suffered by the Deep State is their failure to separate California from the United States, thus, precipitating an economic collapse of the American economy. However, my friend and colleague, Paul Preston has led the charge to stop that movement, headed by George Soros, Governor Jerry Brown and Eric Holder, and has successfully led to California to the breakup of this communist controlled bastion of liberalism into two Californias. New California is poised to become the New California. Please note that Paul Preston will be my guest on The Common Sense Show, in hour number one this coming Sunday

Conclusion

Within the past year, Steve Quayle, while appearing on The Common Sense Show, in two separate interviews stated the following in two separate interviews:

…all things will be revealed…” “Donald Trump is God’s prosecutor”.

Steve is correct on both counts. Yet, this fight is likely to be a multi-generational battle which won’t be over until the George Soros’ and the Hillary Clintons’ are thrown into the Lake of Fire. Until then, it is our duty to recognize our place in history. This is indeed our Saratoga moment and we need smell blood and act accordingly.

