RMR: Guest – Lyn Ulbricht – #FreeRoss Video

TDC Note – Ross Ulbricht and Randall Lord are two reasons, for me, that prove we have a totalitarian government. When I was publishing all the articles about the dangers of cryptocurrencies I was challenged with finding someone to explain the technology. I prefer to look at the criminals and their reaction to situations. This is a perfect example of a typical reaction and what people should expect going forward. It is only by the grace of God that any of our favorite news websites still exist. If it were not for God’s grace they would all be shut down. If you think all these private cryptos are going to be allowed to run wild you are living in a dream state. If you think the handful that make through the coming “correction”, “crash” or whatever is going to happen – if you think any of them are going to be allowed to flourish for any length of time remember the one and only reason for this interview. The hashtag is #FreeRoss not #Freethebanksters

#####

“V” interviews Lyn Ulbricht to discuss her efforts to free her son Ross Ulbricht creator of the Silk Road market place. It’s important to understand that the wrongful conviction of Ross impacts all of us. To help Lyn and share Ross’s story please visit: https://freeross.org/?v=47e5dceea252



