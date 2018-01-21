Judge Jeanine on the FISA Memo Video – Bill Still

Judge Jeanine Pirro brought freshman Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz on her show to talk about the FISA memo. The firebrand Gaetz represents the northern panhandle of Florida with a heavy military presence.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Gaetz was among the first Congressmen to enter the Capital SCIF where he was allowed to read the TOPSECRET memo, and has been insisting that it be released to the public as soon as possible. Although he has been toeing the line of not revealing the exact nature of the classified material in the FISA memo, he reveals things in this interview that no one else has revealed.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!